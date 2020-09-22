Mandana Karimi On Allegations Against Anurag Kashyap: Women Are Exploiting The Power We Fought For

After many actors voiced their support for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Mandana Karimi also penned a heartfelt note for him and revealed that he is not the one who would take advantage of any situation. Mandana also went on to share how he played a saviour in her life and helped salvage her career.

Mandana starts the letter for the director by tagging him and wrote, "Dear @anuragkashyap10, You made me see a side of me that I could not have seen otherwise. You came as a savior when I had lost hope in people." She went on to share that she had left the industry thinking it wasn't a respectable work environment for strong women. She called Anurag her guardian angel and added, "You made me a part of your family, showed me the way forward."

Mandana shared that thanks to Anurag she was able to find work through her talent and hard work. "For some of us would be lost without art and you are someone who is fighting for that light, in a world full of darkness. I have learned the difference between a genuine man and someone who wants to take advantage of my situation and I have learned it the hard way."

Mandana On Allegations Against Anurag Kashyap Talking about standing with Anurag Kashyap in his time of need, Mandana further added that people are ready to jump to conclusions but they don't know Anurag. "I was a part of the #Metoo movement and today the media is asking me to talk against you. Do they even know who you are? People are ready to jump to conclusions. We have no patience. We are so frustrated that we want to see other people suffer." Mandana On The Power #MeToo Gave Women She also claimed the power that #Metoo gave women is being misused. She wrote, "Women are exploiting the power we fought for. In a world like this where we want our heroes behind bars, where will one find hope? I want to fight for you, I want to stand next to you in this fight but I have lost hope in people, yet again. But in you I believe and I know you will win this battle and every other challenge life throws at you because you are, the light." Payal Reportedly Filed An Official Complaint On September 21 Earlier this week on Saturday (September 19), Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct and alleged that he had forced himself upon her. On the other hand, Anurag called the accusations as ‘baseless'.

