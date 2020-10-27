Mandira Bedi On Adopting Tara: We Have Always Wanted To Bring A Daughter Into Our Lives

Mandira Bedi On Adopting A Baby Girl

"Many years back, we had decided that we would have one biological child and adopt the other. We have always wanted to bring a daughter into our lives, and Tara is a fulfilment of that dream," Mandira told Times of India.

Mandira Reveals She First Met Tara Virtually During Lockdown

The actress was quoted as saying, "We did a few video calls before meeting her, and she kept asking us, ‘When are you coming?' Today, Tara is very happy and has settled in. She is naughty, fun and absolutely comfortable."

Mandira Took A Private Jet To Fly Daughter Tara Home

Speaking about how they bought Tara home during the lockdown, Mandira told the tabloid, "Raj went to Jabalpur first, while Vir and I took a private jet the next day. By the time we reached, he had completed all the legal formalities. We fetched them at the airport and flew back."

Mandira Is Busy Tutoring Tara At Home As Schools Are Shut Owing To COVID-19 Pandemic

"When she came to us, she didn't know the concept of colours. Now, she knows colours and English alphabets, can count up to 50 and write from 1 to 20. I don't think it makes sense to enroll her in a school now, as the classes are online. We are teaching her the basics at home, and she will start going to school whenever it reopens," the actress told Times of India.

Mandira Says Her Son Vir Treats Tara Like His Pesky Little Sister, While She Calls Him Viru Bhaiyya

The actress was quoted as saying, "Tara dotes on him and keeps calls him Viru bhaiyya, while he treats her like his pesky little sister. The other day, during one of his online classes, he asked his teacher if he could introduce his sister to the class. All of them got excited and kept asking her questions. We then told them that she can't speak English and knows only Jabalpur."