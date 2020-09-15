Maniesh Paul Feels Bad That The Film Industry Is Misrepresented As A Terrible Place

Bollywood celebrities are speaking up against the defamation and mud-slinging against the Hindi film industry going on in the media and social media. Actor Maniesh Paul pointed out that people who are in no way connected to the industry and have no idea about what goes on in the industry are critiquing the most.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Maniesh said, "I feel a lot of people who have nothing to do with the industry are the people who are talking the most about the industry. The people who have not experiences, people who have no idea about what goes around in the industry are the people who are talking about most. So it is sad."

Talking about how people on social media platforms are painting a negative picture of the industry, he said, "It is sad. Yes, we have this freedom of speech but people are misusing that. Everybody is pointing fingers at each other, there are so many allegations and then people are coming to conclusions. I feel so bad that they have made this industry into a bad place which it is not."

Maniesh wishes people would keep their negative opinions to themselves and become more constructive. "Log na har cheez ka hauaa banate hain. I just feel that people who have nothing to do with the industry should just keep shut and engage themselves in something else. I get that because of Covid a lot of people are sitting at home and they have nothing to do and everybody is passing judgments. I am just done with it," he said.

He further explained how if we get angry with our family, we don't overly criticize them or disown them but instead look for solutions.

Talking about work, Maniesh was last seen in a short film titled Hichki, which was shot during pandemic. It also stars Mukti Mohan and Arselan, and has been directed by Kulish Kant Thakur.