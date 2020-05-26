Manish Malhotra's Unexpected Gift To Karan Johar Amid Lockdown, Leaves The Latter Emotional

In his latest Instagram post, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt thank you note for his dear friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra for sending him a thoughtful birthday gift amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Yesterday, KJo turned 48 and many celebrities took to their Instagram pages to wish the maverick filmmaker, who has given Bollywood gems like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, etc.

KJo took to his Instagram page and wrote, "I turned 48 yesterday and was overwhelmed with all the love and wishes that were showered on me..I feel so blessed to have such wonderful friendships around me that are beyond family to me and mine today ....yesterday my dearest and closest friend @manishmalhotra05 made a video for me with messages from my close friends and family...it was the best present I could have ever received."

KJo further wrote, "He (Manish) has been relentlessly following up with everyone for the past week and i was overwhelmed with emotion watching it....it made my day and my year and many years ahead as well....thank you Manish for this will cherish it all my life....I love you so much!!! Have known and been close to you for 28 years now!!!! Big thank you to my bacha @punitdmalhotra who helped execute and edit this video (that was 1 hour 5 minutes long) i love you Punit and I can totally believe how Manish must have sat on your head 😂😂😂 ! Both of you are in my heart forever! ❤❤❤❤."

Manish was overwhelmed with KJo's post and wrote, "Karan you are truly special to us and we all love you very much ♥♥."

Manish's gesture was truly special and sweet! After all, everyone deserves a friend like him in their lives.