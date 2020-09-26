Manjinder Singh Sirsa On Kshitij's Arrest: Asks How Many Top Stars Will Help Expose Bollywood

Manjinder's Tweet

Taking a dig at the filmmaker, he wrote on Twitter, "Dharma Productions ED Kshitij Ravi Prasad arrested His arrest will yield some big leads in busting the Bollywood Drug Cartel Including @karanjohar." Sirsa further went on to question, "What remains to be seen is how many top Bollywood stars come forward to expose #UdtaBollywood."

Manjinder Singh Sirsa Claims Karan Will Be Called For Questioning

Earlier today (September 26), Sirsa had claimed Karan will also be called by NCB for questioning. In a tweet, he wrote, "Sources have told me that Karan Johar is soon going to be summoned by the NCB. He will be questioned about the 2019 drug party." However, the claims have not been confirmed by the NCB or the filmmaker.

Kshitij Ravi Prasad Was Arrested By NCB On September 26

According to reports, Kshitij Ravi Prasad was questioned by NCB official Sameer Wankhede again on Saturday, following which he was arrested in the drug case. However, the agency is yet to divulge in any details about the charges which will be filed against him. Prasad's name was reportedly alleged by drug peddler Ankush Arneja.

Meanwhile, another Dharma Productions associate, Anubhav Chopra was summoned by the NCB on September 25 and 26.