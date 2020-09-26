Manjinder Singh Sirsa On Kshitij's Arrest: Asks How Many Top Stars Will Help Expose Bollywood
According to the latest news in the drug case investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the agency has made another arrest. Dharma Productions-associated Kshitij Ravi Prasad who was quested by NCB earlier this week for two days, has been arrested. The news reported by ANI claimed that the NCB is still completing formalities.
As soon as the news hit the internet, Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacted to the news and called the Hindi film industry 'Udta Bollywood'. Last week, Sirsa had filed a complaint with the NCB chief Rakesh Asthana over the alleged drug party hosted at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence in 2019.
Manjinder's Tweet
Taking a dig at the filmmaker, he wrote on Twitter, "Dharma Productions ED Kshitij Ravi Prasad arrested His arrest will yield some big leads in busting the Bollywood Drug Cartel Including @karanjohar." Sirsa further went on to question, "What remains to be seen is how many top Bollywood stars come forward to expose #UdtaBollywood."
Manjinder Singh Sirsa Claims Karan Will Be Called For Questioning
Earlier today (September 26), Sirsa had claimed Karan will also be called by NCB for questioning. In a tweet, he wrote, "Sources have told me that Karan Johar is soon going to be summoned by the NCB. He will be questioned about the 2019 drug party." However, the claims have not been confirmed by the NCB or the filmmaker.
Kshitij Ravi Prasad Was Arrested By NCB On September 26
According to reports, Kshitij Ravi Prasad was questioned by NCB official Sameer Wankhede again on Saturday, following which he was arrested in the drug case. However, the agency is yet to divulge in any details about the charges which will be filed against him. Prasad's name was reportedly alleged by drug peddler Ankush Arneja.
Meanwhile, another Dharma Productions associate, Anubhav Chopra was summoned by the NCB on September 25 and 26.
Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad Arrested By Narcotics Control Bureau In Drugs Case
NCB Will Summon Karan Johar Soon, Claims Siromani Akali Dal Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa