      MannKiBaat4SSR: Shweta Singh Kirti Requests Fans To Send Messages To PM Modi

      On the four-month death anniversary of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has requested people to send taped messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR' initiative, which is set to take place today, October 14.

      Shweta took to her Twitter and wrote, "This seems like a good opportunity to raise our voices for justice and truth #MannKiBaat4SSR We can stay united in this endeavour and show that public is awaiting justice. I even want to thank my extended family to always stand by us. Much Love." Shweta also went on to ask people to record and send messages to PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat online portal.

      The Mann Ki Baat For SSR event is set to take place in the late actor's hometown, Patna on October 14. According to reports, free SSR T-shirts and masks will be distributed at the venue. It'snot yet clear if Sushant's family will be present at the event, but Shweta has often shared information about similar events which were organised by fans, at which the family wasn't present.

      Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai, on July 14.Initially being probed by the Mumbai Police, the case was later transferred to the CBI on SC orders. Sushant's father KK Singh had also lodged a case against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, which has also been transferred to the CBI. Meanwhile, Rhea was arrested by the NCB for drug-related charges last month and was released on bail a month later.

      According to reports, the AIIMS panel constituted to investigate whether the actor's death was suspicious, has ruled it as a suicide, but the CBI has claimed that they have not ruled out any aspect in the case.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 12:18 [IST]
