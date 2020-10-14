MannKiBaat4SSR: Shweta Singh Kirti Requests Fans To Send Messages To PM Modi

Shweta Started A New MannKiBaat4SSR Initiative

The Mann Ki Baat For SSR event is set to take place in the late actor's hometown, Patna on October 14. According to reports, free SSR T-shirts and masks will be distributed at the venue. It'snot yet clear if Sushant's family will be present at the event, but Shweta has often shared information about similar events which were organised by fans, at which the family wasn't present.

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai, on July 14.Initially being probed by the Mumbai Police, the case was later transferred to the CBI on SC orders. Sushant's father KK Singh had also lodged a case against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, which has also been transferred to the CBI. Meanwhile, Rhea was arrested by the NCB for drug-related charges last month and was released on bail a month later.

Rhea Was Arrested By NCB On September 8

According to reports, the AIIMS panel constituted to investigate whether the actor's death was suspicious, has ruled it as a suicide, but the CBI has claimed that they have not ruled out any aspect in the case.