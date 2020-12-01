Manoj Bajpayee And Neena Gupta To Collaborate For Rensil D'Silva's Thriller Dial 100

Filmmaker Rensil D'Silva is gearing up for a new thriller project titled Dial 100. The film backed by Sony Pictures Films India revealed on Tuesday that the makers have roped in actors Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar for leading roles.

Talking about the film, director Rensil D'Silva said, "I am truly excited and buzzing with energy as we begin our shoot today. Directing a film produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Alchemy Films that offer you flexibility and a wide canvas to experiment with, is daunting, inspiring, and fulfilling. Dial 100 is a thriller that gets you interested in the plot and makes you question everything. It is a film you would watch again and again just to find a loophole in the mystery."

Dial 100 is jointly backed by filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra best known for Hichki and We Are Family, and Sapna Malhotra's Alchemy Films. The cast and talent behind the scene hints at a promising edge of the seat thriller. The makers are yet to reveal more details about the plot. According to reports, the film goes on floors today in Mumbai.

While Manoj Bajpyee has been a part of crime and psychological thrillers, the genre will be a first for Neena Gupta. Neena Gupta was last seen in the romantic comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She was also seen in comedy web shows, Panchyat and Masaba Masaba. On the other hand, Bajpayee was seen in thrillers like Mrs. Serial Killer, Aiyaary, Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 26 and more.

Manoj Bajpayee Says He'd Work In Hollywood If He Got Good Roles; 'Don't Want To Start From Scratch'

Neena Gupta Reveals Why She Did Not Get Lead Roles In Her Youth, Partly Blames Herself