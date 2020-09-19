Manoj Bajpayee And Others Help Out Vicky Donor Actor Bhupesh Pandya For Lung Cancer Treatment

Actor Bhupesh Pandya, who has featured in films like Vicky Donor and Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, is currently battling lung cancer. He is admitted to Apollo Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and is in need of Rs 25 lakh for his treatment. Actors Gajraj Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Rajesh Taliang have come forward to help Bhupesh out.

Manoj took to his Twitter handle to share the link to Bhupesh's fundraiser page on the website Ketto. The fundraiser was reportedly started by Kashish Agnihotri, a batchmate of Bhupesh. "Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh A Nsd graduate !!" wrote Manoj in his tweet.

Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh A Nsd graduate !! https://t.co/oRVJQvPL5C — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 19, 2020

Rajesh Taliang retweeted Achin Jain's tweet, and wrote, "Please support our dear friend and great actor."

The description of Bhupesh's fundraiser page on Ketto reads, "The family has done all it can to collect the total amount required for the treatment but Rs.2,500,000 or $33,964.84 and more is required to pay for all the medical expenses. Bhupesh is a doting husband and a loving father of two young kids. Bhupesh is a talented actor and teacher, a national scholar from the prestigious National School of Drama, New Delhi and has worked in many movies, plays, and TV serials."

Not only Manoj, Gajraj and Rajesh, but Guneet Monga's production house Sikhya Entertainment has also made a contribution. As of now, Rs 10.8 lakh have been raised on the platform.

Confirming her husband's diagnosis, Bhupesh's wife Chhaya Pandya reportedly told Times of India, "Unfortunately, this is true, and my husband is suffering from stage IV cancer. He has undergone supportive care, palliative chemotherapy and palliative RT at Apollo Hospital of Ahmedabad."

