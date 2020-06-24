Manoj Bajpayee Feels We Should Stop Using The Terms ‘Insider’ And ‘Outsider’ In Bollywood

Padma Shri winning actor, Manoj Bajpayee, shared his two cents on the nepotism debate, which has stirred up once again, following the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Manoj feels that if nepotism in the film industry should be done away with, we must stop using the terms 'insider' and 'outsider' to describe those who are part of the industry.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Manoj said, "Earlier nepotism was talked about in a hush hush manner but in the last few years, it has become louder." He added that he too has been a victim of nepotism.

He continued, "We should discard the terms 'insider-outsider' as it was started by people who matter... I am more interested in the industry becoming democratic and the system being corrected."

Manoj further said, "If you are a well-established person from the industry - whether you are an insider or outsider - it is your job to make sure that this system changes for good. We have to ensure this by supporting talent. We should be helpful to people coming from outside as they are walking uphill. I want to see the industry thriving in a healthy way. You may call me an idiot, but I am hopeful."

He added, "We have to correct ourselves if we want to be respected. Everyone I meet talks about the industry in a suspicious and negative manner."

Remembering Sushant, Manoj had said in an Instagram live with filmmaker Shekar Kapur, that he had never met an actor who approached working with co-actors with such gratitude as Sushant did. Manoj and Sushant had shared screen space in Sonchiriya. Manoj was disturbed by the blame game over Sushant's death, and had said that it was leaving a 'bad taste in his mouth'.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Touched Manoj Bajpayee's Feet On First Day Of Sonchiriya Shoot