Manoj Bajpayee On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: You Feel Bad For Everyone Who Is Related To Him

In a recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actor Manoj Bajpayee discussed about the netizens' outrage over Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise and said that we have to understand their pain. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai.

Bajpayee told Zoom, "If the anger is directed towards you, I have to ask the question, right?! When I say that people are right when they are making my film a hit, when the same people are asking me questions, it becomes very important for us to answer those questions. This is (something) what the government also does."

"Shekhar (Kapur) knew him (Sushant) very closely, I worked with him in a film. All of us were quite shocked, Still I can't believe that this has happened. You feel bad for everyone who is related to him, his family; you really feel sad for all of them but we can't understand the pain. We have to understand... We can't understand what they are going through," added the Satya actor.

Bajpayee and Rajput worked together in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. The film also featured Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

On a related note, a few days ago, while speaking about the Raabta actor, Manoj had also said that he doesn't remember him just as a good human being, but an intelligent actor too!

He was quoted as saying, "All of us have our highs and lows and emotions. Sushant was no different. I don't think I am as talented as that. I don't think I am as intelligent and as bright as he used to be. I don't think I had achieved anything till the age of 34, what he achieved, as compared to his achievements. I feel that my achievements are very very small. That is how I remember him. I don't remember him not only as a good human being."