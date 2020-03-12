Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Struggling Days; Says He Was Thrown Out Of Three Films In A Day!

Manoj Bajpayee is touted to be one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema and is a recepient of various awards. But, the actor have had his own share of struggles to make his mark in the film industry.

Recently, while speaking with Mid-day about his days as a struggling actor, he revealed that he landed in Mumbai on filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's insistence. The director had even sent him flight tickets to audition for a TV series but ended up not getting selected for the same.

The Family Man actor told the tabloid, "I have never had such a difficult time from the time I left my village at the age of 17 and a half. This four years was like 40 years. Everything was falling apart, once I got three projects: a series, a corporate film, one docudrama and another series. In one day I was chucked out from all."

Talking about how he dealt with the rejection, he shared, "What was fantastic was that the world was falling apart for me but I was not falling apart. I still feel how it was the make of me. After many years I realized the only thing that can break me is my personal loss. The professional side never used to bother me, even now it doesn't now."

In the same interview, Manoj also revealed some secrets about Thappad director Anubhav Sinha. He spilled the beans about how the filmmaker used to serve a different, more affordable drink to his friends while enjoying an expensive drink himself.

"Anubhav Sinha used to tell me, 'Do you know how much this drink costs?' He used to rub it very hard. 'This is scotch, do you know what is the difference between scotch and whisky?' he used to say. I used to hate him. But this is how Anubhav Sinha is. He used to keep scotch for himself and serve Old Monk to his poor friends, no matter how social he is on Twitter," the actor candidly confessed in the interview.

With respect to work, Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in the second season of web-series The Family Man. Apart from the original cast from the first season, the show will also feature Samantha Akkineni.

Raj & DK Wrap Up Shooting For Season 2 Of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee Recounts His Initial Days As An Actor: 'Saw My Photos Being Thrown In Garbage Bin'