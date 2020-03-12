    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Struggling Days; Says He Was Thrown Out Of Three Films In A Day!

      By
      |

      Manoj Bajpayee is touted to be one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema and is a recepient of various awards. But, the actor have had his own share of struggles to make his mark in the film industry.

      manoj-bajpayee

      Recently, while speaking with Mid-day about his days as a struggling actor, he revealed that he landed in Mumbai on filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's insistence. The director had even sent him flight tickets to audition for a TV series but ended up not getting selected for the same.

      The Family Man actor told the tabloid, "I have never had such a difficult time from the time I left my village at the age of 17 and a half. This four years was like 40 years. Everything was falling apart, once I got three projects: a series, a corporate film, one docudrama and another series. In one day I was chucked out from all."

      Talking about how he dealt with the rejection, he shared, "What was fantastic was that the world was falling apart for me but I was not falling apart. I still feel how it was the make of me. After many years I realized the only thing that can break me is my personal loss. The professional side never used to bother me, even now it doesn't now."

      In the same interview, Manoj also revealed some secrets about Thappad director Anubhav Sinha. He spilled the beans about how the filmmaker used to serve a different, more affordable drink to his friends while enjoying an expensive drink himself.

      "Anubhav Sinha used to tell me, 'Do you know how much this drink costs?' He used to rub it very hard. 'This is scotch, do you know what is the difference between scotch and whisky?' he used to say. I used to hate him. But this is how Anubhav Sinha is. He used to keep scotch for himself and serve Old Monk to his poor friends, no matter how social he is on Twitter," the actor candidly confessed in the interview.

      With respect to work, Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in the second season of web-series The Family Man. Apart from the original cast from the first season, the show will also feature Samantha Akkineni.

      Raj & DK Wrap Up Shooting For Season 2 Of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man

      Manoj Bajpayee Recounts His Initial Days As An Actor: 'Saw My Photos Being Thrown In Garbage Bin'

      Read more about: manoj bajpayee bollywood
      Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 13:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X