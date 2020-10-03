Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Why He Doesn't Have Any Problem In Being An Outsider In Bollywood

In the last few months, there has been a growing debate on nepotism and insider vs outsider in the film industry. Amid this, critically acclaimed and National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee says he chooses to be on the "fringe" of the film industry.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the Sonchiriya actor said that he doesn't have been problem about being an outsider in Bollywood. Explaining the reason behind the same, Manoj said that being an insider means looking for validation, and he isn't interested in anybody's validation or approval.

The leading daily quoted Manoj Bajpayee as saying, "Being an insider means looking for validation, I am not interested in anybody's validation or approval, the only person who does that is me. I am the biggest critic of myself, and only I know what I want to do with myself. When you are on the fringe, there is a lot of liberation and freedom you feel. I have never complained, I am still there and will always be. Being an insider means too many things I either don't agree with, or don't have the time to indulge in."

The actor joked that he would write a book on this topic some day.

Manoj was quoted as saying, "The biggest outsider examples are Akshay kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, those are the people who were outsiders and became insiders. I have been an outsider, and I love to be that in the industry."

Further, talking about why he doesn't mind being an outsider in the film industry, he said, "I will still keep doing my work the way I want to do it, I don't have any problem in being an outsider, because it gives me a lot of freedom to do what I want to, as there is no expectation from you, be at the box office, awards."

On being asked if he ever felt like quitting when the journey got tough and if he had any back up plan if acting didn't work out, the actor replied in negative.

He told the leading daily, "One thing was sure, I was not going to go back, and not going to change my profession. I was very sure, that if I have to do a street play on some nukkad, I will still be an actor. The madness or passion was about the craft, it was never about a Mercedes car or an apartment. Everything that I have earned was not planned, nor it existed in my mind, it was all a by product. Today, if I get the money I ask for, it's not that I worked for it, I worked simply to be known as the actor that I am."

Speaking about work, Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in Amazon Prime's The Family Man 2.

