Manoj Bajpayee Says People Forgot To Celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput For Their Vested Interests
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya co-star Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up about the debate and discussion happening around Sushant's death. The actor said that news channels forgot to celebrate Sushant and they only care about their TRPs.
Manoj Bajpayee Says Everything Is Focused On TRPs
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, "They forgot to celebrate him. TRP has become the focus now. So that's why I said that there are so many vested interests now, who would want to talk about how (Sushant) used to code? Right now, every thing is focused on TRPs. I don't watch television. Whatever I see, its on Twitter, on Instagram."
'I Doubt Anyone Is Mourning Sushant,' Says Manoj
"Whatever is happening, I doubt anyone is mourning him. Because every hour, the topic of debate is changing. And it's sad, it's very sad, whatever I have seen in the last couple of months. Right now, no matter what I say, my words will be interpreted as something else. There are so many vested interests, everyone will take my statement however they want. So where is Sushant in all this?" the actor told the news portal.
Manoj Bajpayee Says He Still Cannot Believe That Sushant Is Not There Anymore
The actor further added, "I still cannot believe that he is not there anymore. The heartbreak me, Shekhar Kapoor, his family have felt, we still cannot believe it. Whatever is happening is pathetic. I think we have all left Sushant behind in all this."
For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His death investigation has become a topic of national discussion in the last few months. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing his death case.
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-In-Law After 3 Months Of Actor's Death: We Are Partly Still In Trauma
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Photo With Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Goes Viral