Manoj Bajpayee Says People Forgot To Celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput For Their Vested Interests

Manoj Bajpayee Says Everything Is Focused On TRPs

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, "They forgot to celebrate him. TRP has become the focus now. So that's why I said that there are so many vested interests now, who would want to talk about how (Sushant) used to code? Right now, every thing is focused on TRPs. I don't watch television. Whatever I see, its on Twitter, on Instagram."

'I Doubt Anyone Is Mourning Sushant,' Says Manoj

"Whatever is happening, I doubt anyone is mourning him. Because every hour, the topic of debate is changing. And it's sad, it's very sad, whatever I have seen in the last couple of months. Right now, no matter what I say, my words will be interpreted as something else. There are so many vested interests, everyone will take my statement however they want. So where is Sushant in all this?" the actor told the news portal.

Manoj Bajpayee Says He Still Cannot Believe That Sushant Is Not There Anymore

The actor further added, "I still cannot believe that he is not there anymore. The heartbreak me, Shekhar Kapoor, his family have felt, we still cannot believe it. Whatever is happening is pathetic. I think we have all left Sushant behind in all this."