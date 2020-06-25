Manoj Bajpayee: This Industry Has Wasted Talent; In Other Countries, They Would’ve Been Best Actors

The Hindi film industry has once again started discussing its shortcomings, especially with regard to nepotism. The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has shocked members of the fraternity to reexamine the way the industry works.

Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee agrees that the industry has not given talent its due. The system in the industry is such that one has to be extremely lucky to get by if one does not have talent.

Speaking to WION, Manoj said, "Let me start with this, the world is not fair. I have been saying this since 20 years that as an industry we celebrate mediocrity. Forget about industry, as a nation we celebrate mediocrity. Something is lacking somewhere -- in our thought process, our value system. When we see talent, we immediately want to ignore or push it away. This is the value system of ours which is so deplorable."

He added that if the industry does not look inward and rectify itself, it will keep losing respect of the common people. "I have said it before that this industry has wasted talent; so much that in any other country those talents who have not been given their due here, would have been known as the best actors of the world. But we don't care. Firstly, if you don't have talent then you have to be extremely lucky to get by. This is the system I am talking about. This is the cold value of this industry. I am not blaming anyone. I am a part of this industry. This is why I said in my past interviews that we have to look inward and rectify that. Rectify, or you will keep getting flak for it, cursed for it and will keep on losing respect of the common people," he said.

Manoj had worked with Sushant in Sonchiriya. In an Instagram live with Shekhar Kapur, he had recalled how Sushant had touched his feet on the first day of shoot, and was always eager for pointers.

Sushant ended his life on June 14, in his Mumbai apartment. He was only 34.

