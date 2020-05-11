Manushi Chhillar Goes Back To School, Virtually!

Manushi Chhillar was invited by her alma mater, St. Thomas Girls School, New Delhi, to speak to the current batch of class 11 and 12 science students and address the need to never give up on one’s dreams. Given the coronavirus pandemic, this discussion was all the more relevant and important to students who are going to uncertain times due to the lockdown and no visibility of when schools/colleges will commence or for that matter when examinations will be slotted.

Manushi has overcome many pressures and challenges to win several milestones including winning back Miss World for India after 17 years. She has accumulated important life experiences and lessons by traveling to and interacting with affected/under-threat communities across the world during her Miss World reign in 2017. The school faculty felt that given her journey, she speaking to the students to speak on this will be apt.

Manushi says, “It was lovely to see my teachers from school today and interact with my juniors. It was really nostalgic for me and if we weren’t battling coronavirus, I would have done this in person today! I love my school and my teachers. They have shaped me and I’m indebted to them for making my formative years so enjoyable and so enriching.”

She adds, “It was amazing interacting with my juniors. They made me miss school so much today! We discussed how to never give up on our dreams no matter what life poses in front of us. This subject is relevant to all of us, especially today, because life as we have known it is in lockdown but we all need to look forward to it not give up on our dreams and aspirations.”

Manushi is set to debut in the big-ticket extravaganza Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar. She says, “I shared with my juniors how I have handled pressures in my life. I heard them out on what they want to achieve and it was amazing to see how passionate they are about their lives. It was a heart-felt interaction.”