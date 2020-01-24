Manushi Chhillar Shares Her Glimpse As Sanyogita From Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj

After a lot of speculations about her Bollywood debut, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is all set to step into the Hindi film industry with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj. Recently she took her Instagram page to give her fans a sneak-peek into her look as princess Sanyogita.

Manushi captioned the picture as, "Sanyogita #Prithviraj." In the still, we only get to see her silhouette and now, we just can't wait to check out her full-fledged look.

Speaking about her role, she told the leading daily, "It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine! I'm thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey. My life, so far, has really been a fairy tale. From becoming Miss India and then Miss World to now getting such a big project as my debut film, it's like a new, exciting chapter of my life."

Manushi kick-started the shooting for the historical film in January. She was quoted as saying by ANI, "I'm currently enjoying the process of learning because I have miles to go and lots to soak in. It is a lot of work to become an actress and it's also extremely creatively satisfying."

Akshay had announced Prithviraj on his 52nd birthday with a motion poster and captioned, "Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday! Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valour & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj."

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is slated to release in Diwali 2020.

