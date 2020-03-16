Manushi Chhillar On Playing ‘Sanyogita’ In Prithviraj: It Is A Dream Role For Me

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her grand debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, a period drama which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is based on the life of 12th century king Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, wherein Akshay plays the titular role and Manushi plays his love interest, Sanyogita.

In her latest statement, Manushi said that it's an honour for her to work in Prithviraj. "It is a huge honour for me and I'm giving my everything and working really hard to try and get a lot of love and appreciation from audiences when my film releases. I'd want to contribute towards portrayal of Indian woman in cinema who are forward-thinking, beautiful, strong, vocal, independent and upright human beings."(sic)

"Sanyogita is a dream role for me and I'm doing my best to do justice to the responsibility that has been entrusted on me," added Manushi..

Manushi also praised YRF for portraying female actors in a very impressive way and said that she feels fortunate to be one of them today.

"I have grown up on YRF films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Band Baaja Baarat, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, etc and have always been fascinated about how the heroines have been presented and projected in such movies. Such actresses captured the imagination of the audiences and entertained them through their raft," said Manushi.

Prithviraj is slated to hit the theatres on Diwali this year.