Manushi Chillar On Her Big Bollywood Debut: ‘Enjoying The Process Of Becoming A Hindi Film Actress’

The gorgeous Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar is all set to make her big entry into the Hindi film industry with a period film on king Prithviraj Chauhan. The to-be actress is being launched by none other than Yash Raj Films, in what some consider to be the grandest launch that any newcomer has seen in recent times.

Not just that, Manushi will be starring opposite Akshay Kumar in her first movie. Manushi may be overwhelmed by all this, but she says that she wants to enjoy the process of becoming a Hindi film actress.

Speaking about her debut, Manushi said in an interview, "I'm currently enjoying the process of learning because I have miles to go and lots to soak in. It is a lot of work to become an actress and it's also extremely creatively satisfying. It's also important for me to put in this hard work because YRF has showed a lot of faith and trust in me and made me a part of their biggest film this year. I would want to prove myself well with this opportunity."

Manushi continued that it is a huge honour to be part of an Akshay Kumar starrer because she will get to learn from someone who is the best in the industry. "Prithviraj is a huge learning ground for me. For me, being on the sets every day is hugely enjoyable," she said.

She added that she feels like a kid in a candy store because she is getting to pick up many new aspects of film-making and acting every moment. She feels happy and exhilarated at the end of the day's shoot, and looks forward to be on the set again the next day because she knows she will learn something entirely new.

Prithviraj is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and is scheduled for release during Diwali 2020.

