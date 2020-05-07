    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Marathi Actor Akshay Waghmare To Marry Arun Gawli’s Daughter Yogita Amid Lockdown

      By
      |

      Marathi actor Akshay Waghmare is all set to tie the knot with Arun Gawli's daughter Yogita Gawli. The couple has received special permission from the Pune and Mumbai police to wed in an intimate affair, with only a few close friends and family members in attendance, on Friday, May 8, 2020.

      Akshay Waghmare To Marry Arun Gawli’s Daughter Yogita

      Speaking to Times of India, Akshay said about the preparations for the wedding, "We had applied for prior permission. I received an approval mail from the police department on Tuesday night, and soon after, we decided on May 8 as the wedding date. The shopping was done earlier, keeping the March 29 ceremony in mind. So, there was no problem in pulling-off the remaining last-minute preparations either."

      He continued, "The wedding will happen at Dagdi Chawl in Mumbai, the residence of Daddy (Arun Gawli). The haldi ceremony will happen on Thursday and we will get married on Friday afternoon."

      Yogita's father Gawli is serving life imprisonment in a 2008 murder case, but is currently out on parole. Revealing that that is one of the reasons the couple decided to have the wedding now, Akshay said, "We wanted him to be there and bless us on our special day."

      The couple is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that social distancing and hygiene is followed. He shared that guests will be required to wear masks and there will be sanitizers available at the venue. Akshay and Yogita plan to have a big reception post the lockdown, once the Coronavirus crisis abates, but he says that it all depends on the situation then.

      Arun Gawli inspired the 2017 film Daddy, starring Arjun Rampal in the lead.

      ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal Slams People Crowding At Liquor Stores; Says They Deserve Thrashing, Not Drinking

      ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal Says 'Daddy' Was Creatively Satisfying

      Read more about: arun gawli daddy
      Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 23:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X