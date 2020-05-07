Marathi Actor Akshay Waghmare To Marry Arun Gawli’s Daughter Yogita Amid Lockdown

Marathi actor Akshay Waghmare is all set to tie the knot with Arun Gawli's daughter Yogita Gawli. The couple has received special permission from the Pune and Mumbai police to wed in an intimate affair, with only a few close friends and family members in attendance, on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Speaking to Times of India, Akshay said about the preparations for the wedding, "We had applied for prior permission. I received an approval mail from the police department on Tuesday night, and soon after, we decided on May 8 as the wedding date. The shopping was done earlier, keeping the March 29 ceremony in mind. So, there was no problem in pulling-off the remaining last-minute preparations either."

He continued, "The wedding will happen at Dagdi Chawl in Mumbai, the residence of Daddy (Arun Gawli). The haldi ceremony will happen on Thursday and we will get married on Friday afternoon."

Yogita's father Gawli is serving life imprisonment in a 2008 murder case, but is currently out on parole. Revealing that that is one of the reasons the couple decided to have the wedding now, Akshay said, "We wanted him to be there and bless us on our special day."

The couple is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that social distancing and hygiene is followed. He shared that guests will be required to wear masks and there will be sanitizers available at the venue. Akshay and Yogita plan to have a big reception post the lockdown, once the Coronavirus crisis abates, but he says that it all depends on the situation then.

Arun Gawli inspired the 2017 film Daddy, starring Arjun Rampal in the lead.

