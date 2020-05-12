‘Marriage Is On The Cards’ For Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Shroff And Her Boyfriend Eban Hyams

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff has been dating Australian basketball player, Eban Hyams, for a year. The two have been very open about their relationship, constantly sharing PDA filled posts on their social media handles.

Recently, Eban and Krishna went live on Instagram to celebrate one year anniversary of their first meeting. When a fan asked Eban a question on marriage plans, he replied that it is on the cards.

Responding to a fan's question on whether the couple was married, Eban said, "If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it's definitely on the cards." Well, that is news for sure!

Eban went on to answer few more fans questions during the Instagram live session. When another person remarked that Krishna is the 'hottest woman on earth,' Eban's possessive side came through as he replied, "She's taken, bro." Krishna added, "Thank you, but taken."

Eban also shared that Krishna plans to fly to Australia to spend quality time with him, post lockdown, when normalcy returns.

He signed off, "This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us."

Krishna and Eban met at a restaurant in Mumbai a year ago. The two hit it off and started dating a month later.

Meanwhile, Krishna's brother Tiger Shroff is private about his dating life. Although there has been speculation that he is dating Disha Patani, the two have neither confirmed nor denied it.

ALSO READ: Krishna Shroff Talks About How She Fell In Love With Eban Hyams; Reveals Who Proposed First!

ALSO READ: Krishna Shroff Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Eban Hyams On Vacation; Calls Him 'Her Favourite Fish'