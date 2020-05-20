Masaba Gupta Finds Love In Aditi Rao Hydari's Ex, Their Instagram Banter Convinces Fans

Aditi Rao Hydari And Satyadeep Mishra

The report by Mumbai Mirror also claims that Masaba and Satyadeep are spending their lockdown together in Goa. The two reportedly went for a trip and are stuck in Goa while the nationwide lockdown is still in place.

For the unversed, Satyadeep was married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari in 2009 but separated after four years of marriage in 2013. On the other hand, Masaba Gupta was married to producer Madhu Mantena since 2015 and decided to go for trial separation in 2018.

Masaba Gupta And Madhu Mantena

After separating from Madhu, during an interaction with Masaba, daughter of actress Neena Gupta, said, "Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, 'what we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life."

Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Mishra

While Masaba is known for her fashion label House Of Masaba, Satyadeep has been a part of films like No One Killed Jessica, Love Breakups Zindagi, Phobia and several web series and TV shows including, P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke, Bhram and more.