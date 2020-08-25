Masaba Gupta On Her Divorce: Everyone Has A Perception If You're Divorced

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, fashion designer Masaba Gupta spoke about her divorce with Madhu Mantena, and said that when a woman is a divorcee, everyone has their own perception about her.

She said, "Everyone has a perception if you are divorced. I got so busy with work that I didn't even have the time to realise what was happening in my personal life. I had my own way of dealing with it."

Masaba also addressed the common perception people have about her that she's a strong, independent woman, and wouldn't get affected by the chaos of her personal life.

She said, "It happens a lot. Somebody was telling me the other day and I completely forgot. I didn't give myself any time to process my divorce. So my uncle told me, "Why are you on this treadmill? Can you just process this and then move on?" I think people take it for granted, that okay Masaba is strong, she will manage. I have changed drastically because I allow myself to not just grieve and feel down. I take two days off even when I feel celebratory. But no one knows what you are going through until you are going through it yourself. People understand how silly they were being, when they deal with it themselves."

Meanwhile, Masaba is also making a foray into digital world as her web series Masaba Masaba is all set to release on Netflix on August 28, 2020. The show is all about Masaba's life- her professional achievement as a fashion designer, her equation with her actress-mother Neena Gupta and her divorce.