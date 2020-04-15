    For Quick Alerts
      Masaba Gupta To Make Masks To Support Fight Against COVID-19

      By P T I
      |

      Fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Wednesday announced that she will be producing non-surgical masks as her contribution in the country's battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai-based designer, who owns the label House of Masaba which has come to a halt amid lockdown like any other workplace, has launched the self-explanatory initiative 'Maskaba'.

      "We thought why not do our bit by donating something that is the need of the hour - non-surgical masks. These masks are being produced at a production facility with three workers who are being completely taken care of," Masaba wrote on Instagram.

      "The fabric which was meant for garments, is being used to produce non-surgical masks for donation that are washable and reusable," she added.

      The designer said we all are in this together. "... and my hope is to keep my chin up by doing something for the country that promotes safety especially in times like these," Masaba said.

      Coronavirus Outbreak: Anita Dongre Announces Rs 1.5 Crore Medical Fund To Self-employed Artisans

      Fashion designer Anita Dongre is also producing masks to contribute in India's fight against the deadly virus.

      According to the Union health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 377, while the number of cases in the country rose to 11,439 till 9.31 am on Wednesday.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 23:55 [IST]
