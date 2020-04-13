Masakali 2.0 Row: Javed Akhtar And Sameer Plan On Going To Court Against The Remix Trend

The backlash for Masakali's remix, titled, Masakali 2.0, has started a new debate in the music industry. The song was hated by many, even the creators of the original like AR Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and singer Mohit Chauhan expressed their disappointment. Now lyricist Sameer Anjaan and Javed Akhtar believe the best way to fight these recreations is to go to the court.

Sameer Anjaan told PTI, he is miffed with the trend of recreations as the original creators are never duly credited. Sameer is well known for his songs in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Raja Hindustani, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and more. He said that he spoke to veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is the chairman of Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), regarding the issue.

"What's happening is not right. We are totally against it and also planning to take this to court to fight this. Because we give rights to them (music labels) for a particular film only but they're recreating, utilising the songs in different films and projects. I spoke to Javed Akhtar, as he is the chairman of IPRS, and we all are planning to go to court. That's the only solution otherwise they won't stop," Sameer added.

Talking about his own experience, he said, "They credited Shabbir Ahmed, who has written only two lines of the song in the beginning. Rest all is my original work. In future, how will the coming generation come to know who's the original writer? The credits are done in a way, they'll think it's penned by someone else,"

Dilbar Dilbar originally written by Sameer, was recreated by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for the John Abraham-starrer Batla House in 2019.

"Most of the writers who are part of the recreations openly take credit for the new work, on stage and even in award functions. How can they do this?" he added.

Sameer also revealed that the music label don't buy the rights from the original creators nor consult them for any songs before rehashing it. He called it "absolutely unethical" and added, "we have to fight this."

