Masakali 2.0 Twitter Review: Fans Impressed With Sidharth-Tara; Share Mixed Feelings For The Song

Sonam Kapoor's iconic dove song Masakali from Delhi 6 has been recreated by the same composer AR Rahman for T-series once again. The makers released the new music video for Masakali 2.0 starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, on Wednesday. While the leading pair has fans impressed, many netizens have mixed feelings about the song's new version.

The 2.0 version of the song has new lyrics written by Prasoon Joshi and a storyline directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh. Recreated by Tanishq Bagchi, the new version has vocals by Tulsi Kumar, Sachet Tandon and Mohit Chauhan. Fans of the 11-year-old song were excited to see the new version but many were disappointed.

Several Twitter users also used memes to express their feeling while others came to the makers' rescue. While reacting to the song, a user wrote, ''How u feel to ruin good songs of 90s kids.... Bhagwan maaf nhi karega tumhe Your songs are more dangerous than corona''.

Another user tweeted, ''Masakali 2.0 Not that bad, but it will not take place in my playlist as old Masakali still in my list new one doesn't match the feelings of old Masakali but @SidMalhotra@TaraSutaria both did well love for both #masakali #Masakali2''.

@Anu43148614 wrote, "Sonam Kapoor and Mauhit Chauhan jaan hain 'Masakali' ki.. No other #Masakali"

@NawaalFakih: HOW DARE THEY RUIN THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SONG LIKE THAT?? HOW ARE WE LETTING THIS HAPPEN #Masakali2

@fdkofficial tweeted, Those people who love Yaad pia ki aane lagi remake are now hating Masakali remake #Ironi Masakali2 awesome song #Masakali2

@malhotragirl I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW THIS. THEY ARE SO GORGEOUS OMG #Masakali2

*after listening to tanishk bagchi's remake*#Masakali2

Every music lover :

Masakali 2.0 Not that bad, but it will not take place in my playlist as old Masakali still in my list😍 new one doesnt match the feelings of old Masakali❤💘 but @SidMalhotra@TaraSutaria both did well love for both❤ #masakali #Masakali2 — Shubham Patil (@shubh_0183) April 8, 2020

Fans loved Sidharth and Tara's chemistry in the song and even gave them a couple name, SiTara. The two were last seen together in Milap Zaveri's revenge drama, Marjaavaan.

