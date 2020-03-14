Masked Kartik Aaryan Shoots for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 In Lucknow

While many studios have shut down shooting amid the coronavirus health scare, Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow. The actor is reportedly shooting for a song with Kiara Advani and has been sharing BTS with fans on Instagram.

The Love Aaj Kal actor shared several behind the scene clips on Instagram stories, wherein you can hear the Bhool Bhulaiyaa soundtrack, Mere Dholna Sun. He also shared a mirror selfie with Kiara Advani in one of the stories.

According to reports, one confirmed positive case of Coronavirus has been found in Lucknow. But the filmmaker believes they have been taking all the right precautions to make the work environment safe.

Kartik also shared a video clip of all crew members wearing masks on the set. He captioned the post on Instagram as, "Stay safe guys. Can't stress this enough #WashYourHands #CoronaStopKaroNa"

Actor Govind Namdev, who is also shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, said "All precautionary measures are being taken during the shoot in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. We have been given masks and hand sanitizers while shooting and we all were wearing masks on the set." reported, TOI.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and Rajesh Sharma and more. According to reports, the team has taken a day off from shoot on Friday after shooting for a song on Thursday at Mahmoodabad Palace in Sitapur district.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

