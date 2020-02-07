Meet Brothers’ Father Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Musicians Meet Brothers' father S Gulzar Singh Chandhoke passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest. According to SpotboyE report, the father of musician duo took his last breath on Wednesday evening.

The report also states that Gulzar suffered cardiac arrest around 8 pm on Wednesday and was taken to Kokilaben Hospital where he died. Rapper and Singer Mika Singh mourned his death by tweeting, "Feeling so sad to hear about #Gulzarsingh uncle . He was a brave and great man. Sincere condolences to my brothers @meetbros and @MeetBrosHarmeet .. May Waheguru bless his soul. Rest in peace."

Feeling so sad to hear about #Gulzarsingh uncle . He was a brave and great man. Sincere condolences to my brothers @meetbros and @MeetBrosHarmeet.. May Waheguru bless his soul. Rest in peace.. pic.twitter.com/8igdQItRmi — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) February 6, 2020

The condolence meeting was held on Thursday afternoon at the musician brothers' residence. The last rite took place at the Oshiwara crematorium at 4 pm on the same day.

After father's death, one of the musician brothers, Manmeet shared a post with his father and wrote, "Life will never be the same without your kisses.. I love you Papa.. You were my God.. You always will be.. Will Miss you as long as I'm alive and till I don't see you on the other side 💔 R.i.p - The greatest man I knew !! Rab rakha!"

May his soul rest in peace!