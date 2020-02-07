    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Meet Brothers’ Father Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

      By
      |

      Musicians Meet Brothers' father S Gulzar Singh Chandhoke passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest. According to SpotboyE report, the father of musician duo took his last breath on Wednesday evening.

      The report also states that Gulzar suffered cardiac arrest around 8 pm on Wednesday and was taken to Kokilaben Hospital where he died. Rapper and Singer Mika Singh mourned his death by tweeting, "Feeling so sad to hear about #Gulzarsingh uncle . He was a brave and great man. Sincere condolences to my brothers @meetbros and @MeetBrosHarmeet .. May Waheguru bless his soul. Rest in peace."

      The condolence meeting was held on Thursday afternoon at the musician brothers' residence. The last rite took place at the Oshiwara crematorium at 4 pm on the same day.

      Manmeet Singh with father

      After father's death, one of the musician brothers, Manmeet shared a post with his father and wrote, "Life will never be the same without your kisses.. I love you Papa.. You were my God.. You always will be.. Will Miss you as long as I'm alive and till I don't see you on the other side 💔 R.i.p - The greatest man I knew !! Rab rakha!"

      View this post on Instagram

      Life will never be the same without your kisses.. I love you Papa.. You were my God.. You always will be.. Will Miss you as long as I'm alive and till I don't see you on the other side 💔 R.i.p - The greatest man I knew !! Rab rakha!

      A post shared by Manmeet Singh (@meet_bros_manmeet) on Feb 5, 2020 at 8:46pm PST

      May his soul rest in peace!

      Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 9:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X