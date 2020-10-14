Meezaan Jaffrey On Nepotism: I Know Star Kids Who Didn’t Last Because Audience Is The Decision Maker

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, there has been much talk about nepotism and favouritism plaguing the Hindi film industry. While many feel that this is an important discussion to be had, some have observed that the discussions have swung to the other extreme, with only finger-pointing taking place.

Meezaan Jaffrey, son of Jaaved Jaaferi, opened up on his views on the nepotism debate. He shared that having grown up in the industry, he knows exactly how it works and what he was getting into when he decided to become an actor. He also said that he knows some star kids who couldn't last in the film industry after getting the initial opportunity, and pointed out how audiences are the ultimate decision makers.

"I have grown up watching the industry, so I already know kaisa hota hai. I came mentally prepared. For me, I am not surprised by anything that happens to me. I have seen so much with my father, he's been here for 40 years now, I have heard those stories. I know exactly what he has gone through, whether it's the incline, or ups and downs in his career. In a way, we all are prepared for what this industry is all about," said Meezaan, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He continued, "When I decided to enter the industry myself, I can't just sit back and complain. I know what goes on, so now I can't say I don't like the system or don't know how things function. It's part of the process and the game. I am not going to judge, I am nobody to judge the industry."

Meezaan made his debut in Bollywood with the 2019 film Malaal, which was directed by Mangesh Hadawale and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He starred opposite another debutant Sharmin Segal in the romantic drama.

Talking further about the debate on nepotism, he said that he doesn't agree with the point that star kids who have made it in the industry have done it solely out of their connections. "Of course, there are people who get chances because of their connections. But it might help them in the beginning, second, third film bhi mil jaayegi, uske baad kya?" he said.

"I have seen so many of my father's friends, or their kids, who became actors, and are doing something else today, business, or started an app. Okay, they got the opportunity, but the fact they didn't last was solely because of the audience who are the decision makers," added Meezaan.

ALSO READ: Shikha Talsania On Nepotism: People Didn't Know I Was Tiku Talsania's Daughter

ALSO READ: Raima Sen Says If Things Were Easy For Star Kids, She Would Have Been A Top Actress