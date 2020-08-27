Memes On Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Leave Netizens In Splits, Ones Featuring Taimur Top The List
Earlier today, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli unveiled a pleasant surprise on their social media accounts, when they shared the news of expecting their first child with their fans. Needless to say, netizens were elated with the good news, and were quick to congratulate the duo. Many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker poured love on Anushka and Virat for their new journey.
Meanwhile, memers couldn't stop themselves from sharing creative memes on Anushka's pregnany, and left netizens in splits. Among all the memes, the ones which feature Taimur Ali Khan, are going viral on the internet. We wonder how would Kareena react to it, considering that she's expecting a child too. Check out the memes below..
When finally #AnushkaSharma getting pregnant— ANS_HAWK (@Ans_Hawk) August 27, 2020
Le memers:- pic.twitter.com/ZpFRmE2CCR
First Hardik Pandya and then Saif & Kareena Kapoor and Now #ViratKohli & #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/9FCVD8T3DR— Gotya_k_memes (@PHulk007) August 27, 2020
#AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli— PAC-MAN (@being__paranoid) August 27, 2020
After getting to know about hardik's kid, his upcoming sibling and now virat's kid
Taimur: pic.twitter.com/f3vLhLqy2b
#ViratKohli announced #AnushkaSharma pregnancy— Mahii 🇮🇳 (@__mahii______) August 27, 2020
*Le Virat Kohli to Everyone: pic.twitter.com/kyEkJMFz6H
Indians to their cricket players. #virushka #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/OohACBcBzP— Tweet_hubs (@PardeshiSatyan) August 27, 2020
News of #AnushkaSharma's pregnancy— ADARSHwadiMEMES (@ADARSHwadiMEMES) August 27, 2020
*Whole india
#virushka pic.twitter.com/mFPg6iNXOC
#ViratKohli announced #AnushkaSharma pregnancy— Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) August 27, 2020
Whole India to Kohli rn: pic.twitter.com/DUEzzktC6A
First Hardik Pandya and then— PunChaayat (@PChaayat) August 27, 2020
Saif & Kareena Kapoor and
Now #ViratKohli & #AnushkaSharma
Taimur rn: pic.twitter.com/F5DSyKIDFJ
#virushka #viratkohli #AnushkaSharma— HarAnuragBasuNahiHota (@Anu_rag_Singh_) August 27, 2020
He was Popular Just For 1 Month 😢 pic.twitter.com/wL8SNp8TGt
#virushka #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli— Yeah Me (@sarcasticchudak) August 27, 2020
After anushka's pregnancy news
Virat Kohli fans: pic.twitter.com/MMYWNlcwmH
For the unversed, the power couple is expecting to welcome their first child in January 2021.