Memes On Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Leave Netizens In Splits, Ones Featuring Taimur Top The List

Earlier today, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli unveiled a pleasant surprise on their social media accounts, when they shared the news of expecting their first child with their fans. Needless to say, netizens were elated with the good news, and were quick to congratulate the duo. Many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker poured love on Anushka and Virat for their new journey.

Meanwhile, memers couldn't stop themselves from sharing creative memes on Anushka's pregnany, and left netizens in splits. Among all the memes, the ones which feature Taimur Ali Khan, are going viral on the internet. We wonder how would Kareena react to it, considering that she's expecting a child too. Check out the memes below..

After getting to know about hardik's kid, his upcoming sibling and now virat's kid

Taimur: pic.twitter.com/f3vLhLqy2b — PAC-MAN (@being__paranoid) August 27, 2020

First Hardik Pandya and then

Saif & Kareena Kapoor and

Now #ViratKohli & #AnushkaSharma

Taimur rn: pic.twitter.com/F5DSyKIDFJ — PunChaayat (@PChaayat) August 27, 2020

For the unversed, the power couple is expecting to welcome their first child in January 2021.