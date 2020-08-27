    For Quick Alerts
      Memes On Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Leave Netizens In Splits, Ones Featuring Taimur Top The List

      Earlier today, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli unveiled a pleasant surprise on their social media accounts, when they shared the news of expecting their first child with their fans. Needless to say, netizens were elated with the good news, and were quick to congratulate the duo. Many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker poured love on Anushka and Virat for their new journey.

      Meanwhile, memers couldn't stop themselves from sharing creative memes on Anushka's pregnany, and left netizens in splits. Among all the memes, the ones which feature Taimur Ali Khan, are going viral on the internet. We wonder how would Kareena react to it, considering that she's expecting a child too. Check out the memes below..

      For the unversed, the power couple is expecting to welcome their first child in January 2021.

      Thursday, August 27, 2020, 18:39 [IST]
      X