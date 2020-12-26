Memes On Coolie No. 1 Go Viral On Twitter As Netizens Troll Varun Dhawan!

Yesterday (December 25, 2020), David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 was released on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles, has received mixed response from film critics and netizens. While some loved the entertaining acts of Varun and Sara, others trolled the duo mercilessly for their 'overacting'. Now, several memes on Coolie No. 1 are going viral on social media, and netizens are leaving no stone unturned to mock David Dhawan's directorial, which is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

On a related note, before the release of Coolie No. 1, Varun had spoken about the film and said, "The film is made to entertain and put a smile on people's faces. It is a full-on David Dhawan style film. I feel it is one genre that has remained relevant through three decades, and that's what it promises- entertainment. I just wish that people watch it with their families. It is a 'massy' film and meant to entertain a mass audience but at the same time, every member of the family can watch it. It is two hours of pure fun and frolic."

When Varun was asked if he was ready for the comparisons between his film and the Govinda-starrer, he had said, "It's human nature. If I wasn't in the film, my instinct would also be the same. But as I said during Judwaa 2, it's been 25 years since the original one came out, so there are a lot of children who have not seen the film. There are a lot of young people - whom I do films for - who have not seen the original one."

