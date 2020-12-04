Mika Singh Questions Kangana Ranaut's 'Desh Bhakti' On Twitter, Asks Her To Focus On Acting

For Kangana Ranaut being in the controversy isn't new, but what's new is that this time, she is the one, who has been talked down upon. Generally, Kangana is known for blasting Bollywood celebrities via her outrageous tweets. However, this time, singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh has blasted Kangana like never before, and left the netizens all surprised. It all started when Kangana shared a derogatory tweet for an elderly woman, who was spotted at the farmers' protest, and said that she was 'available for 100 rupees'.

Soon, Kangana was slapped with a legal notice for her derogatory tweet, and an unconditional apology was demanded by her within a week. While reacting to the legal notice, Kangana tweeted, "Film mafia filed many cases on me, last night Javed Akhtar filed one more, Maharashtra government filing one case every hour now congress in Punjab is also joined the gang.... Lagta hai mujhe mahan banake he dum lenge. Thank you."

Now, singer Mika Singh reacted to Kangana's tweet and questioned her 'desh bhakti' on Twitter. He wrote, "Par beta aapka target Kya hai ye tau samajh aaye, you are a talented beautiful girl aap acting karo na yar .. suddenly itni desh bhagti wo bhi twitter and news pe.."

Par beta aapka target Kya hai ye tau samajh aaye, you are a talented beautiful girl aap acting karo na yar .. suddenly itni desh bhagti wo bhi twitter and news pe ..

Earlier, when Diljit was slamming Kangana, Mika had supported the singer and asked Kangana to apologise to the woman she defamed via her tweet. He had tweeted, "I used to have immense respect for @Kanganateam , I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any etiquette then apologise. Shame on you..."

Even though Mika came out in support of Diljit, he was targeted by a section of trolls, as he himself doesn't carry a good image of respecting women. Netizens shared his controversial deeds around other women and asked him to learn to respect women before shaming the Queen actress.

