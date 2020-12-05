Mika Singh Takes A Jibe At Kangana Ranaut For Picking On Soft Targets Like Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan And Ranveer Singh

Singer Mika Singh is in no mood to let go of Kangana Ranaut easily. In the last few hours, he has launched several attacks on the Queen actress and warned her not to mess with him. It all started when Kangana Ranaut shared a derogatory post on an elderly woman for joining the farmers' protests in Delhi, and singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh blasted her for doing so. Soon, Mika came out in support of Diljit and started slamming the actress.

ALSO READ: Amid Diljit Dosanjh-Kangana Ranaut's Heated War, Netizens Lighten The Mood With Hilarious Memes

Now, Mika has urged all his Punjabi brothers not be bothered by Kangana's tweets. He tweeted, "I request all my punjabi brothers to please calm down..We are not here to focus on @KanganaTeam I don't have any personal issues with @KanganaTeam, she made a mistake and faced the reaction. Even though she hasn't said sorry she deleted her tweet."

Mika further took a major jibe at the Rangoon actress for constantly messing with celebrities like Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh. He tweeted, "Saada intention hain to support our farmers, so let's focus there. She is crazy, so let her live her life. Beta @KanganaTeam when target soft people like @karanjohar @RanveerOfficial @iHrithik or other celebs from Bollywood you get away with it but Puttar ji iss taraf mat aao. Aap apne betuke tweets karo we don't have any problem par sadi gali bhulke vi na ana."

Saada intention hain to support our farmers, so let’s focus there. She is crazy, so let her live her life. Beta @KanganaTeam when target soft people like @karanjohar @RanveerOfficial @iHrithik or other celebs from Bollywood you get away with it but Puttar ji iss taraf mat aao. https://t.co/sWS9WHtTSd — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 4, 2020

Surprisingly, Kangana, who is quite active on social media, hasn't reacted to Mika's tweets yet.

Mika Singh Questions Kangana Ranaut's 'Desh Bhakti' On Twitter, Asks Her To Focus On Acting

Meanwhile, netizens are in two minds over Diljit-Kangana's war of words. While a huge number of netizens are standing in solidarity with Diljit, others are defending Kangana.

What's your take on the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments section below.