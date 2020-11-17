Milind Soman Picks Up Garbage During Trek; Says People Need To Be ‘Smarter Than Monkeys'

Milind Soman's Post

In doing his bit for the environment, Milind said that people should be ‘smarter than monkeys' and food companies need to use biodegradable packaging. "Point no.1 - I really think the time has come for us to be smarter than monkeys. Point no. 2 - Food companies really need to start using biodegradable packaging so that more people can eat more junk, guiltfree. #plogging #health #trek #life #happiness #runeverywhere," he added.

Milind Was Also Joined By His Mother And Wife Ankita

The gallery post also had a picture of his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar, who joined him on the trek. Ankita also left a comment on his post saying, "Har Har Mahadev," along with a folded hands emoji.

Many fans praised Milind for his gesture, as one user wrote "Much love and respect for both of you," another wrote, "You are an inspiration." "Great example," a user wrote.

Milind Soman Just Turned 55

Earlier, Milind had made headlines for his birthday post, in which he was seen running naked on a beach in Goa. An FIR was also filed against him, after netizens called out society's hypocrisy for booking Poonam Pandey for obscenity and praising Milind for the same.