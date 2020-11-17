Milind Soman Picks Up Garbage During Trek; Says People Need To Be ‘Smarter Than Monkeys'
Milind Soman took to his social media account to call out littering. The actor and model picked up garbage on the way to a Shiva temple on top of a hill. Milind also shared that he was shocked to learn that there were no dustbins around after he reached the temple, at the top of the hill.
Taking to Instagram, he documented his plogging experience and shared a picture of himself holding bags of garbage and another of the temple. The caption read, "Small trek to a Shiva temple at the top of a hill today with @ankita_earthy and @somanusha To make it more fun and to show my respect to the deity, I picked up as much garbage as I could along the holy trail. Strangely, at the temple I was told by the caretaker that there were no dustbins because of monkeys throwing the garbage out of the bins, and all garbage would be burnt in the forest."
Milind Soman's Post
In doing his bit for the environment, Milind said that people should be ‘smarter than monkeys' and food companies need to use biodegradable packaging. "Point no.1 - I really think the time has come for us to be smarter than monkeys. Point no. 2 - Food companies really need to start using biodegradable packaging so that more people can eat more junk, guiltfree. #plogging #health #trek #life #happiness #runeverywhere," he added.
Milind Was Also Joined By His Mother And Wife Ankita
The gallery post also had a picture of his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar, who joined him on the trek. Ankita also left a comment on his post saying, "Har Har Mahadev," along with a folded hands emoji.
Many fans praised Milind for his gesture, as one user wrote "Much love and respect for both of you," another wrote, "You are an inspiration." "Great example," a user wrote.
Milind Soman Just Turned 55
Earlier, Milind had made headlines for his birthday post, in which he was seen running naked on a beach in Goa. An FIR was also filed against him, after netizens called out society's hypocrisy for booking Poonam Pandey for obscenity and praising Milind for the same.
