Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Hits Back At Haters For Trolling Her Hubby For His Grey T-Shirt
Model-turned-actor Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar recently took to her Instagram page to give a befitting reply to trolls who constantly ask her about her husband wearing his grey Pinkathon T-shirt every now and then. In her long post, Ankita also throw light on the benefits of minimalism.
'I Adore And Respect My Husband For Being The Way He Is," Says Ankita Konwar
Ankita began her post by writing, "‘Questions I hear all the time: "Does he not have a different t-shirt?" "Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!" Hmmm...How does it feel to be with a minimalist? It feels incredible! I adore and respect my husband for being the way he is. In today's world of fast consumption and fast fashion, someone who understands the concept of utility and wastage. Nothing is more responsible than occupying the smallest place you possibly can."
Ankita Konwar Slams Trolls
She further continued, "‘With a world so demanding, so competitive, so fast, people rarely manage the time to realise and evaluate their choices. We seem to need everything "fast" nowadays. Fast food, fast fashion, fast commute, fast ideas! Fashion from having 4 seasons in a year to now having 52!"
Ankita Schools The Trolls On The Concept Of Minimalism
"Minimalism is not about giving up everything and isolating yourself in a cave. It just means being responsible for your choices. It means we think before we purchase something from a perspective of necessity and utility rather than affordability. Meaning, just because I can have 3 different dresses and 3 different pairs of shoes for each day doesn't mean I should. And yes this choice doesn't come easy. I still have my hiccups here and there when I see something tempting. It's a condition that requires work. But for me, it's definitely becoming lesser and lesser. And my husband is definitely better at this than I am," Ankita concluded her post.
Meanwhile, netizens applauded Ankita for her post. An Instagram user wrote, "Wow! Somebody really had to say this in today's materialistic times. Where every aspect of your personality is attached to what you consume in every sense of the word!" "Really appreciate and admire you guys for the reason you are very down to earth and know a human survive in bare minimum, luxury is not needed always. ❤️," read another comment.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018 in a private ceremony in Alibaug.
