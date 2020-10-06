Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Hits Back At Haters For Trolling Her Hubby For His Grey T-Shirt

'I Adore And Respect My Husband For Being The Way He Is," Says Ankita Konwar

Ankita began her post by writing, "‘Questions I hear all the time: "Does he not have a different t-shirt?" "Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!" Hmmm...How does it feel to be with a minimalist? It feels incredible! I adore and respect my husband for being the way he is. In today's world of fast consumption and fast fashion, someone who understands the concept of utility and wastage. Nothing is more responsible than occupying the smallest place you possibly can."

Ankita Konwar Slams Trolls

She further continued, "‘With a world so demanding, so competitive, so fast, people rarely manage the time to realise and evaluate their choices. We seem to need everything "fast" nowadays. Fast food, fast fashion, fast commute, fast ideas! Fashion from having 4 seasons in a year to now having 52!"

Ankita Schools The Trolls On The Concept Of Minimalism

"Minimalism is not about giving up everything and isolating yourself in a cave. It just means being responsible for your choices. It means we think before we purchase something from a perspective of necessity and utility rather than affordability. Meaning, just because I can have 3 different dresses and 3 different pairs of shoes for each day doesn't mean I should. And yes this choice doesn't come easy. I still have my hiccups here and there when I see something tempting. It's a condition that requires work. But for me, it's definitely becoming lesser and lesser. And my husband is definitely better at this than I am," Ankita concluded her post.