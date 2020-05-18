Milind Soman Shares His Controversial Nak*d Photoshoot And Netizens Can’t Stop Drooling Over Him!

In his recent Instagram post, Milind Soman shared his controversial photoshoot for Tuff shoes, wherein he can be seen posing all naked with his ex-girlfriend, Madhu Sapre. Milind captioned the picture saying, "Keep seeing this pop up on my timelines every once in a while :) its 25 years old, at that time no social media no internet either I think! Wonder what the reaction would have been if it had been released today😋."

In response to Milind Soman's curiosity, netizens posted 1461 comments on his post and while showering love, they said that they are still very much in awe of this print ad! Here's how they reacted..

@shireen.khan.92: "I got to know that someone like you existed, only coz of this pic. You were the buzz then in every newspaper and was that Gladrags or mens gq, don't exactly remember. But honestly if I have to compare this with your pics of lockdown with grey hair and that jawline, I think the real one to fall for will be the latter."

@atulkasbekar: "And they went out apparently to arrest photographer PD Gupta; couldn't get over that one 😀."

@gourabganguli: "This picture was probably the first time I heard of fashion and fashion models in India. 🔥🔥🔥."

@sonalthavare: "I was way young that time and heard your name for the first time for this picture. Guttttsss!."

@kasturiashish: "25 years.. woahh.. I remember this was featured on the front page of some film magazine that time.."

@sonalholland_masterofwine: "I love it. It's always been ahead of its time, yet, it's timeless!"

@bongmalluinmumbai: "Oh this "stirred" up so much, yet you were "unshaken""

Clearly, netizens have only positive things to say about Milind Soman's photoshoot!

(Social media posts are unedited.)