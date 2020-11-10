Milind Soman Sports Nose Ring & Kajal In New Photo; Fans Ask 'Are You Inspired By Laxmii?'

Milind Soman Looks Unrecognizable In This Picture

Milind captioned his snap as, "I know its not holi but spent the last few days in Karjat near Mumbai doing some fun things - will share more soon. now off to Chennai!"

In the close-up picture shared by Milind, his face is covered with vermillion, and he is sporting a nose ring and kohled eyes.

Fans React To Milind Soman's Picture

Fans were surprised to see Milind Soman in this new avatar. The model-actor's wife Ankita Konwar, who was one of the first ones to comment on his post, wrote, Kamaaallll 😍😍😍." "You look marvelous! ❤️," read another comment.

On the another hand, there were a few people who compared his look to that of Akshay Kumar in Laxmii. A netizen wrote, "Are you playing role in Laxmi 😀." "Are you inspired by Laxmii?" wrote another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman Recently Grabbed Eyeballs For His Nude Beach Picture

The actor who recently turned 55, shared a picture in which he bared it for a beach run on his birthday. The snap soon hit a controversy with the South Goa district police filing an FIR against him for running nude on a beach in South Goa and then circulating those pictures on social media.