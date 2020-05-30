    For Quick Alerts
      Milind Soman Uninstalls TikTok, Urges His Fans To Do The Same

      When engineer-turned-economic reformer Sonam Wangchuk shared a video on his Twitter page, urging his followers to uninstall the Chinese app TikTok, model Milind Soman was quick to ponder upon his words and soon, he too announced on Twitter that he is uninstalling TikTok.

      Milind Soman shared a clip of Sonam Wangchuk on his Twitter page and wrote, "Am no longer on TikTok. #BoycottChineseProducts."

      For the unversed, Sonam Wangchuk is the man, who inspired Aamir Khan's character Phunksuk Wangdu in 3 Idiots. He recently released a video on YouTube titled 'China Ko Jawaab Sena Degi Bullet Se, Nagrik Denge Wallet Se.' In the video, while urging people to uninstall TikTok, he said that China earns almost Rs 5 lakh crore from its business with India every year, and with the same money, China makes bullet to kill our Indian soldiers at the border.

      Many netizens agreed with Sonam Wangchuk and also praised Milind Soman for uninstalling TikTok.

      A user wrote, "They're Crushed ?..I was also taken aback by some Actors, Celebs. So out of my Admired List, Rather in 'Coward-Opportunist BollyDawood' List. Also, Some, very gladly, made me and Indians feel so proud of them. They r True Indian Bravehearts & @milindrunning truly is awesome."

      Another user wrote, "Only Uninstalling Tik-Tok won't help, we should stop using Chinese smartphones, Televisions & other electronics, because those are far more revenue generating for Chinese Government. Most of us are dependent on Chinese products in one or the other way. #BoycottMadeInChina."

      What's your thought on the entire Twitter discussion about TikTok? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 18:16 [IST]
      X