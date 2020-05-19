Mimi Is The Only Film I Jumped At Without Reading The Script: Kriti Sanon

The young and charming Kriti Sanon is spending some quality time with family in lockdown, whipping up some drool worthy delicacies and taking guitar lessons. The actress was recently caught catching up with her fans during her first-ever Helo LIVE session on Saturday. The Luka Chuppi actor was seen talking about her upcoming movie 'Mimi' where she is playing the role of a surrogate mother, who has an aspiration of becoming an actress but due to circumstances ends up in this arrangement. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is inspired by Samruddhi Porey-directed movie Mala Aai Vhaaychya, which won the National Award for best feature film in Marathi in 2011. On talking about the movie, Kriti said, "Mimi is the only film which I said yes after hearing the idea but not the script. When I heard the script later, I realized the role has a lot to offer to me as an actor."

During the interaction, Kriti also revealed that she gained 15 kilos for Mimi. "We had to shoot the pregnancy scenes and Laxman sir was very clear that it was necessary to gain weight for those scenes because he didn't want the character to have a chiseled face. Since I have a high-metabolism, I knew this was going to be a task for me. I knew I had to increase my appetite and calorie intake, so I completely stopped working out, even Yoga! I used to have poori-halwa-chana as breakfast and sweets after every meal. Though I enjoyed initially, later I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food. In fact, when I used to not feel hungry, I used to eat a cheese slice!"

With its impeccable reach and connect with diverse users communities across multiple languages, Helo has emerged as a popular destination for celebrities to interact with fans more closely. In addition to other prominent celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Vijay Deverakonda, Mimi Chakraborty, Badshah, Tamannaah etc., Kriti enjoys a strong fanbase on Helo which is strengthening by the day. The actor clocks 3.2 million followers with views on the LIVE session crossing 12.5million in just 24 hours.

