Mini Mathur On Tanishq Ad: I'd Rather Like The World Turned Atheist Than Have Hate As Religion

Mini Mathur's IG Story

She also used the word 'Love Jihad' used by Kangana in her tweet and added, "And now Tanishq had to remove this add because some hardcore people gave it the name of Love-Jihad. Now what does this mean?" In another story she wrote, "I'd rather the world turned atheist than have hate as a religion."

Swara Bhasker, Soni Razdan, Richa Chadha Also Spoke In Tanishq's Support

Mini posted an Instagram story that it was sad Tanishq had to forcibly remove its best ad ever. She added, "As a Hindu, we need to be very vigilant about what these creative terrorists are infusing into our subconscious mind, we should investigate on this, It should be debated and evaluated that what is happening in our mind is affecting us. This is the only way to save our civilization." Apart from Mini, Swara Bhasker, Soni Razdan, Richa Chadha and Divya Dutta also came out in support of Tanishq.

Kangan's Tweet On Tanishq's Controversial Ad

While criticizing Tanishq's advertisement, Kangana had tweeted, "This advertisement is wrong in many ways. A Hindu daughter-in-law has been living with the family for a long time but is accepted when she is about to give birth to a heir to the house. So is it only a baby machine? This advertisement not only promotes love jihad but also promotes gender discrimination."

Tanishq Also Issued A Statement About The Controversial Ad

Tanishq later issued a statement about taking the ad off-air and said they took the decision keeping in mind the well being of their employees, partners and store staff . The YouTube link for the advertisement has also been made private by the company.