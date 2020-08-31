Minissha Lamba Comes Out In Support Of Rhea Chakraborty, But Gets Slammed By Netizens Instantly

After actress Swara Bhasker, Minissha Lamba came out in support of actress Rhea Chakraborty, and slammed the netizens for horrific vilification. She tweeted, "I do hope that after #RheaChakroborty speaking out, that we realise, in all the weeks of horrific vilification, reinforcing set stereotype wild conjecture.. That there is a human being out there dealing with a tragic loss, who is seeking the same answers that you are."

For the unversed, ever since Rhea opened up about her equation with Sushant Singh Rajput and his sudden demise, netizens are divided. While most of them are bashing Rhea for her statements, a few others are ready to hear her side of story too. Minissha felt the same and said that the Jalebi actress is also dealing with a tragic loss.

Minissha's tweet didn't go down well with the netizens, and they started slamming the actress.

A user wrote, "Did you even think about @itsSSR grieving father and sisters ? His family and fans who have no idea about how much he suffered alone? All the legal updates are only confirming our doubts about @Tweet2Rhea and other actors and politicians."

Rhea Chakraborty To Take Action Against Sushant Singh Rajput's Family (Exclusive)

Another user wrote, "I don't know why these people are trying to prove Sushant's family is doing wrong by asking for justice. Hope these people also face the same pain their parents are facing."

"I do hope you realise that innocent lives were lost. No need to for your PR work prior to a court judgement," retorted another user, upset with Sushant's death.

While CBI is carrying out their investigation, netizens are desperately waiting to learn the truth behind Sushant's death.

(Social media posts are unedited.)