Minissha Lamba Confirms Her Marriage To Ryan Tham Has Ended

Minissha Lamba and Ryan Tham have parted ways amicably. The actress revealed to ETimes that her marriage with the restaurateur, ended. Known to keep personal life private, the actress didn't share any further details.

According to reports from October 2018, Minissha and Ryan were not getting along with each other and had started staying separately. However, Minissha has not confirmed or denied the rumours. She finally spoke to a news portal and said, "Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done."

Earlier, a Bombay Times report had quoted a source as saying, "Apparently, the couple has been having differences since some time and their relationship has reached a point of no return."

Minissha And Ryan Tied The Knot In 2015 Minissha had met Ryan back in 2013 at his night club Trilogy in Juhu, Mumbai. The duo dated for about two years before tying the knot in a simple, quiet and intimate ceremony on July 6, 2015. Minissha hadn't shared the news on social media, but fans found out about the wedding when actress and socialite Pooja Bedi and also the first cousin of Ryan Tham, congratulated the couple on Twitter. Fans Found Out Through Pooja Bedi's Tweet She had written, "A happy posey family moment at my cousin brother Ryan Tham & @Minissha_Lamba's wedding lunch yesterday. Welcome to the family @Minissha_Lamba!!!! Hope u and My brother Ryan have a crazy fun happy loving amazing life ahead!" Minissha Was Last Seen On Internet Wala Love Meanwhile, Minissha is quite active on social media and often shares pictures on Instagram. She had made her Bollywood debut with 2005 film Yahaan and went on to be part of films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Dus Kahaniyaan, Bachna Ae Haseeno and more. She has also worked on TV shows like Internet Wala Love.

