Minister Questions Akshay Kumar And Amitabh Bachchan's Silence Over Rising Petrol And Diesel Prices

Akshay Kumar's Old Tweet On Petrol And Diesel Price Hike

Akshay Kumar's tweet read, "Couldn't even get to my house at nite for all of Mumbai was queuing up for petrol before the prices rocketed again," While Awhad's reply read, "Are you not active on Twitter...Have you stopped using cars Don't you read the newspaper, Akshay Kumar. There has been a steep #PetrolDieselPriceHike just for Ur information."

Akshay Kumar's Deleted Tweet On Petrol And Diesel Price Hike

Other Twitter users also chimed in and reminded the actor of another tweet from 2012, which has since been deleted. Sharing screengrabs of the same, another user wrote, "Hope your bicycle is still in good condition."

Akshay's now-deleted tweet criticised the price hike in 2012 and said, "Guys, I think it's time to clean up your bicycles and hit the road! As per sources, expecting another petrol price hike."

Amitabh Bachchan's Old Tweet On Petrol And Diesel Price Hike

Minister Jitendra Awhad also quoted Amitabh Bachchan's tweet from the same time, and said 'hope you are not biased'. Amitabh Bachchan's tweet in 2012 read, "T 753 -Petrol up Rs 7.5 : Pump attendent - 'Kitne ka daloon ?' ! Mumbaikar - '2-4 rupye ka car ke upar spray kar de bhai, jalana hai !!'"

According to latest reports, Petrol prices on Friday hiked by 21 paise while diesel prices were raised by 17 paise, in Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 86.91 per litre while diesel at Rs 78.51 per litre.