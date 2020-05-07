Mira Rajput Kapoor Reacts To Boys Locker Room Case By Sharing An Essay That Says Teach Your Sons

Netizens have been baffled since the screen grabs of boys teen chat group called, 'Bois Locker Room' was leaked online. B-town celebrities too have weighed in on the controversy and expressed their concern over the rape culture in India. The newest celebrity to comment on the case is a mother of two and Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput.

Mira, while reacting to the controversy, shared exerts from an old essay written by journalist Rega Jha. The essay talks about teaching kids about consent, gender equality and more. The essay was an open letter to Indian parents, who should teach their boys, "that they aren't entitled to any woman's body, attention, or time."

Rega Jha had shared excerpts of her essay, that she had penned down three years ago on Instagram. She captioned the post as, "excerpts from an essay I wrote for BuzzFeed three years ago when I was 25 and, it seems, a more articulate feminist. been trying to find the right words all week and it turns out I used to have (some of) them."

Take a look:

Bois Locker Room is a private Instagram chat group comprising of some teenage school students from South Delhi. Many of these boys in the group were allegedly seen sharing obscene photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning "gang rapes". The case has begun a conversation about rape culture in India.

Richa Chadha has expressed her shock by tweeting, "This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly,I reckon."

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has detained a 15-year-old student, who allegedly has a connection with the Instagram chat group. According to reports, twenty-two other boys have also have been identified as a part of the Bois Locker Room.

