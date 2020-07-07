Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Anniversary Wish For Shahid Kapoor Proves That Love Evolves Over Time!

Five years ago, on this very same day (July 7), Shahid Kapoor broke millions of hearts as he tied the knot with Mira Rajput- a girl from a non-filmy background. Shahid had an intimate wedding in the presence of just family and close friends and later, the Haider actor had thrown a grand reception for the film fraternity.

In the last five years, both Shahid and Mira have given us many 'aww' moments. From sharing cute pictures of each other on their Instagram handles to attending B-town events together, from praising each other in several interviews to gracing parenthood, they have done it all to make their fans believe in the magic of marriage.

A few hours ago, Mira shared a lovely picture from her D-day and captioned it as, "5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family ❤."

While singing praises of her actor-hubby, Mira wrote, "There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you.❤"

Mira Rajput Reveals Husband Shahid Kapoor Is 'Not A Chocolate Boy'

In the end of her post, Mira also pulled Shahid's leg and wrote, "You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I'm laughing at you. Please don't forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be "I am sorry" 😝 To many more years of us."

We're indeed happy to see Mira and Shahid madly in love with each other. On one hand, where B-town is famous for broken marriages, Shahid-Mira's bond is worth the celebration!