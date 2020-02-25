    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mira Rajput's Romantic Birthday Wish For Shahid Kapoor Features A Cozy Selfie!

      By
      |

      One of Bollywood's biggest heartthrobs, Shahid Kapoor is celebrating is 39th birthday today. While the handsome actor has no special birthday plans as such this year as he is busy shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh, his family flew down to the city to spend some quality time with the birthday boy.

      His wife Mira Rajput shared a cute picture featuring her and Shahid from Chandigarh. In the click, the couple is all smiles for the camera and Mira romantically captioned the picture as, 'Happy Birthday to the love of my life."

      mira

      Meanwhile, Shahid's younger sibling Ishaan Khatter had a goofy birthday wish for his 'bade bhaiyya'. He shared a bunch of pictures, one of which has Shahid sporting a man bun and happily smiling for the lens. The second picture is all about swag while the third click calls for some major throwback.

      Ishaan captioned his post as, "OG Mere bade miyan. Happy birthday, Bhaijaan."

      View this post on Instagram

      OG ❤️ Mere #bademiya 🔥 Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan

      A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Feb 24, 2020 at 10:30am PST

      In his recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid shared his fondest birthday memories from his childhood and told the tabloid, "My childhood memories of my birthday include some bad behaviour on my part. I was quite into gifts. I would grab gifts from the guests and run away with them. My mum would get very embarrassed. She would call me back and ask me to thank them and behave well. But I was very greedy for gifts. That's something I remember and I hope I can teach my kids to not be like that."

      Shahid Kapoor is currently busy filming for Jersey in Chandigarh. The film also features Mrunal Thakur is a key role. Jersey is a remake of Nani's Telugu critically-acclaimed movie with the same title.

      Birthday Special: Shahid Kapoor Is A Perfect Fit If These South Films Are Ever Remade In Bollywood

      Shahid Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Reunite For A Patriotic Film With Karan Johar?

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X