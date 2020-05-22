Mira Rajput's Message For Shahid Kapoor About Misha: One Day I'll Have A Sassy Know-It-All Daughter

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has been giving her followers a sneak-peek into her quarantine life by posting pictures and videos of her day-to-day activities. Recently, the star wife posted a special message for her actor-hubby on her Instagram story.

Mira shared an interesting quote to put across a message about their daughter Misha, who is growing up fast, and tagged Shahid on the post. The quote read, "One day I'll have a sassy, know-it-all daughter and my husband will say "she got that from you" and I can't wait."

We wonder what Shahid has to say to that!

Earlier, on Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha, Shahid had revealed that the two women in his life- wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha, boss him around at home. He had said, "They both are Virgos, they are women and they know that."

Besides Misha, Shahid and Mira also have a one-year old son named Zain. Talking about sleepless nights, Shahid had shared, "Now they are pretty sorted. It was rougher with Misha as we were learning how to get everything right. By the time Zain came through, 80% now goes on auto-pilot mode. Although you are sleep-deprived, its very gratifying. Eventually when you keep going in life, you need fuel and there is no better fuel than how you feel when you are around children. They give you so much reason and purpose."

Meanwhile, on various instances, Mira has proved that she is quite a cool mom. Last year, she had posted two Instagram stories in which Misha was seen flaunting her new 'temporary' hair colour. Mira had captioned the bunch of pictures as, "Got a hair colour at Alim Uncle's", "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom", and "Relax guys, it's just temporary. Wait till I'm 5."

A few days ago, Mira shared a picture of an embroidery piece that had one heart inside another. She revealed that her daughter Misha lent her a helping hand, and captioned the picture as, "Big love with my little love. With a hand drawn pattern and help on the turns, little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement and filled with a whole lot of love!"

Coming back to Shahid Kapoor, the actor is currently in quarantine with his family in Mumbai amid the lockdown. Speaking about films, his next is the official Hindi remake of Nani's Telugu film Jersey. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Neelima Azeem On Daughter-In-Law Mira Rajput: She Is The Most Undramatic Person I Know

Mira Rajput Kapoor Reacts To Boys Locker Room Case By Sharing An Essay That Says Teach Your Sons