Mira Rajput Shares Pictures From Lohri Celebrations With Hubby Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her day-to-day activities with her fans. She never misses to share glimpses of how she and her family celebrate every festival with joy and enthusiasm.
The star wife recently celebrated Lohri with her hubby and family and even gave her fans a sneak-peek into how they celebrated the harvest festival.
Let There Be Light
The beautifully-lit candles are giving us plenty of festive vibes.
Tis The Season To Celebrate
One can also see sesame seeds, groundnuts and other Lohri paraphernalia on display in this picture.
Lohri Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan
Mira even shared a snap of Lohri bonfire to wish her fans and near and dear ones.
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor Recently Injured Himself While Shooting For Jersey
The actor was hit by a ball on the mouth while shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh. Mira immediately rushed to be by his side and the couple was even papped at the Mumbai airport when they returned back.
Later, Shahid took to Twitter to thank all his fans for their concern and speedy recovery wishes and tweeted, "Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all."
