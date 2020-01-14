    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mira Rajput Shares Pictures From Lohri Celebrations With Hubby Shahid Kapoor

      Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her day-to-day activities with her fans. She never misses to share glimpses of how she and her family celebrate every festival with joy and enthusiasm.

      The star wife recently celebrated Lohri with her hubby and family and even gave her fans a sneak-peek into how they celebrated the harvest festival.

      The beautifully-lit candles are giving us plenty of festive vibes.

      One can also see sesame seeds, groundnuts and other Lohri paraphernalia on display in this picture.

      Mira even shared a snap of Lohri bonfire to wish her fans and near and dear ones.

      The actor was hit by a ball on the mouth while shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh. Mira immediately rushed to be by his side and the couple was even papped at the Mumbai airport when they returned back.

      Later, Shahid took to Twitter to thank all his fans for their concern and speedy recovery wishes and tweeted, "Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all."

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
