Mira Rajput Takes A Hilarious Jibe At Shahid Kapoor Over His Culinary Skills!

Just like other wives of Bollywood stars, Mira Rajput also feels elated to spend more time with her hubby Shahid Kapoor in the last few months owing to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. While speaking to a leading daily, Mira revealed how she and Shahid spend days with their kids, and she also took a hilarious jibe at her husband's culinary skills.

While speaking to TOI, Mira said, "Shahid is a stickler for basic ghar ka khaana. Whenever we go out, it is because I am tired of home-cooked food. At the farmhouse, I can see that Shahid has taken an interest in cooking. The other day, I was craving to eat something spicy, so he cooked pasta for me. This is the first time I ate pasta with matar in it (laughs). Who adds green peas in pasta? I must admit that I am better at cooking, so he should do what he is good at- acting."

Shahid, are you listening?

Talking about how she and Shahid spend their days with their kids, Mira shared that the day begins with Misha attending her online school. Later, she and Shahid play with the kids. Mira also shared that the Kabir Singh actor is training Misha to cycle, and even Zain is trying to use the tricycle.

"We also play board games with the kids and watch a lot of movies. In the night, once the kids go to bed, Shahid and I get time for ourselves," added Mira.

Speaking about herself, Mira revealed that she is a big foodie, and is enjoying cooking with fresh vegetables that she grows in the farm.